Hockey predictions – AHC Neumarkt Riwega vs EHC Lustenau – Alps Hockey League 07.12.17

With the return of world hockey in bookmakers, the number of bets has increased dramatically, since fans of this sport prefer not only to observe the actions of their idols, but also to confirm their interest in money. Of course, not all fans are professional betters, so it’s hard for them to understand the bookmakers’ proposals, choosing really good bets that will make a profit at the distance. But, it does not matter. There are we – professional forecasters who will willingly share their opinion on the development of events in this or that hockey match. So, today we will understand the match, where the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau will play. We omit the historical epic that last season was good for the teams. We will concentrate on this season, as the teams will conduct their match within its framework, especially since the leadership has already set before them tasks for this season. First of all, it is necessary to note the changes that occurred in the teams, the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau said goodbye to some hockey players who did not fit into the game model built by the manager, but they quickly found a substitute in the face of promising youth. Therefore, with the bundling of personnel for this season, the clubs do not experience any problems, all positions on the ice are closed. Most likely, the teams will try to start with victories, as this will allow them to occupy a profitable position in the standings, breaking away from the competition. This means that the game promises to be full of dangerous moments, and the fight will last throughout the match.

In the last season, the series of matches of the AHC Neumarkt Riwega command and the EHC Lustenau command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team EHC Lustenau gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega was not inferior to the hockey players of the EHC Lustenau command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of AHC Neumarkt Riwega in this match. However, we do not deny that the EHC Lustenau team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the AHC Neumarkt Riwega command and the EHC Lustenau command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The triumphant match will be AHC Neumarkt Riwega – 4.12, the game will end in a draw – 5, the triumphant match will be EHC Lustenau – 1.63.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command AHC Neumarkt Riwega and the command EHC Lustenau always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

