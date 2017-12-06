Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Yunost Minsk vs Gomel Hockey tips and predictions

Well, here comes the new hockey season, which will bring its joys and losses. It’s too early to talk about how the destinies of the teams will develop, our experts predict the match, but one thing is certain, the fight in the championship will be serious. The rivals, which our forecasters drew attention to, will be the command Yunost Minsk and the command Gomel. It is already known, in this match managers want to test their newcomers, who were acquired in this offseason. Despite this status, newcomers can be called only some of these hockey players, basically – they are well-formed players who have more than one season held at a high level. But while they have to undergo an official check-up, so to speak, baptism of fire, prove that they understand the tasks and goals that managers are putting before them, and also prove that they can benefit the club by speaking in their position. And there is a lot of work to be done. Hockey is not football or basketball, you just can not beat an opponent on the class, you need to make some efforts. In modern hockey, you can rarely meet a frankly weak club, so in this sport there are so few sensations, because there are teams whose level of play is about the same. The command Yunost Minsk and command Gomel, in principle, are equal opponents, but at the expense of the home arena, the small favorite of the match is still considered to be the hosts. Let’s see if the command Gomel has arguments that prove the incorrectness of this opinion.

For several seasons hockey team Yunost Minsk show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command Gomel shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Yunost Minsk and the command Gomel? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

In order to determine the favorite in the confrontation of the command Yunost Minsk and the command Gomel, our forecasters had to do a great job. First of all, we looked through the statistics and the chronology of the events in the matches that the clubs held last season. Also we paid attention to what hockey players have left and which ones have come. In general, a lot of work was done that allowed us to choose the favorite of this match, and also pointed out a number of interesting bookmakers’ offers. We think that the command Yunost Minsk has more chances to win in this confrontation. The club performs in the native arena, before the native fans. This will be an excellent motivation for hockey players, and they will continuously attack the team Gomel gate for three periods. The statistics of personal encounters show that the command Yunost Minsk was not inferior to the hockey players of the Gomel command in their arena for several seasons. Well, most importantly, now the hosts of the arena are represented by a more united and played team than the guests. Therefore, we advise you to bet on the victory of Yunost Minsk in this match. However, we do not deny that the Gomel team will also try to win this match, guest hockey players will also have their chances, some of which are implemented. Taking into account the results of the previous meetings of the Yunost Minsk command and the Gomel command, our forecasters believe that the total bet on more abandoned pucks in this confrontation is completely justified. The total total penalty minutes we consider for less, since the command Yunost Minsk and the command Gomel rarely break through the proposed total, paying more attention to the game than clarifying the relationship.

The result of the match will be victory Yunost Minsk – 1.41, the result of the match will be victory Gomel – 5.65, a draw in the main meeting time is 5.9.

Professional hockey season has begun, and has already managed to please all fans of this sport with a lot of interesting and incredible in the heat of passion of matches. Today there will be an equally interesting and unpredictable match in which the command Yunost Minsk and the command Gomel will meet. Both clubs showed activity when signing new hockey players, and this despite the fact that the team has practically lost no one. Most likely, managers on the eve of the new season, when in its end the teams have to spend a lot of effort, are trying to create several combat formations so that you can play at the same pace throughout the season. Our forecasters are confident that the game time today will get the majority of hockey players, as managers are still in search of optimal compositions and ligaments. Naturally, all hockey players will want to prove themselves, that’s why we see a high tempo here. And judging by the past season, the command Yunost Minsk and the command Gomel always try to keep their rivals in suspense, and in full-time confrontations they can show super speeds. So, to all the good hockey evenings, we are sure that the match will be interesting.

