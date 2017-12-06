Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Brandon Wheat Kings vs Regina Pats: Preview and Prediction

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

For several seasons hockey team Brandon Wheat Kings show excellent results. The team shows technical hockey, many attack, makes many shots and throws a lot of goals. In the offseason, the club was strengthened by a number of well-known hockey players, which, according to the manager of the team, should strengthen the game of the club, making it more diverse. The command Regina Pats shows the average results. The club has a small budget, so it is very difficult for her to sign well-known hockey players. Despite this, in games with stronger opponents the team demonstrates quality hockey, being a tough nut to spoil the nerves of any famous club. What can I expect from the match between the command Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats? Our forecasters tried to use all available information to make forecasts. For this we raised the archives of meetings of these teams last season, which allowed us to find interesting events, bets on which are now available in any bookmaker office. In general, hockey is an interesting sport, since there are no well-pronounced favorites and outsiders, because during the match the initiative is rapidly moving from one club to another, and the chances of hitting the gate are in the hockey players of both teams. Most likely, the match will be fruitful, as in the arsenal of hockey players of both clubs there are feigned combinations that will allow them to excel in this match. More predictions from our experts can be found below, so do not miss this confrontation and enjoy a quality game.

The choice of the match of the command Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats for forecasting was not accidental. Both hockey clubs did a great job in the off-season, so the attention of most fans of this sport is riveted to these teams. We also decided not to stay away, and offer our predictions for the match of the command Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats. At once I would like to say that the bet on the total total of the wasted goals for more is our main predictions for this match. In last year’s personal meetings, the clubs have struck the declared total in all matches. In addition, serious rotation of the compositions should also postpone their imprint on the game of the teams. Now hockey players have not yet demonstrated that teamwork, which they will find closer to the middle of the season, so the percentage of marriage is much greater. In addition, hockey players will try to show their form to managers, which will contribute to a large number of attacks and throws. So, in the opinion of our forecasters, the bet on total more in this match is completely justified. Of course, the hosts of the arena are a small favorite in this match, but, in principle, the command Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats at the moment are equal rivals. It’s hard for us to give preference to one of them, so we will not predict the winner of the match. Note only that teams can determine the winner and through overtime or even over a shootout series. But what else I would like to draw attention to is the total total penalty minutes. Teams rarely break through the declared total, so we think that a good bet here will be a bet on the total less.

Wins in the confrontation Brandon Wheat Kings – 1.855, there are no winners in the match – 4.9, wins in the confrontation Regina Pats – 3.2.

For the team Brandon Wheat Kings match and the Regina Pats command, which will take place in the near future, our experts offered a number of interesting forecasts, which can be found above. We have detailed our vision of this confrontation, therefore, if someone did not manage to take our forecast, or prefers to bet on the course of the match, now bookmakers offer all the hockey matches in Live-stakes. This type of betting is very convenient, as bettors have the opportunity for a certain time to observe the game of teams, to understand which one is in the best shape, and then only to bet. In principle, even for live betting, you can use the descriptions of the forecasts from our experts, where all the strengths and weaknesses of the teams are clearly spelled out. From the game itself, we are waiting for a sea of ​​dangerous moments, because the team Brandon Wheat Kings and the command Regina Pats are well-known hockey players who will try to prove themselves in this match and prove their usefulness to the club. In general, we recommend watching interesting hockey and betting on our forecasts, then you will definitely have a solid profit at the distance.

