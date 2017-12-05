Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Football predictions – Atletico Mineiro U20 vs Esporte Clube Bahia U20 – Brazil Championship U20 07.12.17

The players of Atletico Mineiro U20 and Esporte Clube Bahia U20, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command Atletico Mineiro U20 and the command Esporte Clube Bahia U20 were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

In the team Atletico Mineiro U20 and the command Esporte Clube Bahia U20, which will meet amongst themselves within the framework of the championship, many well-known football players, and the teams themselves are not the last clubs of the championship, but the leaders who in each season claim for prizes. Now the championship is very tense situation, as there are a lot of interesting teams, young players who are eager to announce themselves, so are ready to actively resist even the famous clubs. Because of this, the championship has a very high density, and in fact, in each round, according to the results of the matches, the teams rotate in the standings. Therefore, to clubs like Atletico Mineiro U20 and Esporte Clube Bahia U20 it is now important to gain a foothold on the top of the standings, so that you can then increase the advantage by increasing the gap from competitors. However, it is not so easy to do, because this season there are almost no weak teams, so getting points in every match is becoming more difficult, and it takes a lot of effort. Carefully analyzing the statistics match team Atletico Mineiro U20 and the command Esporte Clube Bahia U20, as well as taking into account the statistics of teams this season, experts of our resource came to the opinion that in the confrontation of these teams should count on productive football. Both clubs in this season are betting on the attack. This can be noted for the large number of balls that they score in the gate of their rivals. In this case, the protection of these clubs does not shine with activity, the command Atletico Mineiro U20 and the command Esporte Clube Bahia U20 miss quite a lot. From this it follows that the match between these football teams will take place on the oncoming courses, so we should expect an interesting and productive game. More details about the remaining forecasts of our experts for this match can be found below. We recommend not to miss the game and enjoy great football.

Our experts believe that in the match, the command Atletico Mineiro U20 and the command Esporte Clube Bahia U20 to the home team will not be easy to win. Despite the fact that the bookies are seen as the favorites of the confrontation of the players of the Atletico Mineiro U20 team, the statistics speak in favor of the guests. Recall that now both clubs occupy almost the same position in the standings. At the same time, guests in recent matches demonstrate a more stable game. Note that the players of Atletico Mineiro U20 have a certain decline in the game, which, together with the lack of some key players, may adversely affect the game of the team. In addition, the command Atletico Mineiro U20 has disappointing statistics in matches with its rivals. Proceeding from this, our experts believe that in this match the Esporte Clube Bahia U20 team will not lose to their rivals, therefore, the bets on the fact that the players of the Esporte Clube Bahia U20 team will win in this confrontation are fully justified. In addition, I would like to note, a good bet on the total total of yellow cards and fouls for more. These clubs play very rudely among themselves, so the chances are high that the totals announced by the bookmakers will be pierced. The total goal total in this match, we recommend to play less, as both clubs will act cautiously, building their attacks through the center of the field. This means that the total total of corners in this match should also be played on less, since the absence of flank attacks is unlikely to lead to a large number of standards in the performance of one and the other team.

The winner of the confrontation will be Atletico Mineiro U20 – 2.12, a draw in opposition – 3.58, the winner of the confrontation will be Esporte Clube Bahia U20 – 2.744.

The upcoming match will not be easy for either one or the other team that will take part in it. The command Atletico Mineiro U20 and the command Esporte Clube Bahia U20 will play each other in the nearest round. For teams this match means a lot. Recall that both clubs are now fighting for getting into the number of teams that are in the first part of the standings. The victory will allow each of the opponents to significantly improve their chances in the standings. It can not be said that in the current season both clubs show poor results. In principle, the teams are trying in every match, and this is confirmed by statistical indicators, both clubs and football players. However, the teams lack stability, and this does not allow them to enter the number of football clubs that are fighting for high places. If you look at the composition of teams, then it can be noted that there are experienced players here who already managed to play in many clubs, including in the well-known teams, and young players who still have to conquer the football Olympus. Most likely, the teams this season will play the optimal composition, so that in the next year seriously count on the prize places of the championship. But the results of this season have not been canceled, which is why we are waiting for the team Atletico Mineiro U20 and the Esporte Clube Bahia U20 command of the spectacular game from the match, because both clubs will only play to win.

