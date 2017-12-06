VIK Vasteras U20 Mora U20 Hockey tips and predictions

Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Fans of hockey finally waited for the start of the new season. Now for a long time you can admire the incredible combinations, swift passages and throws from different positions. Of course, we can not fail to note the game of goalkeepers, who in fantastic jumping repel fantastic shots. All this and all this will be enough. Bookmakers have also felt that the world hockey is starting to gain momentum, so they offer in their lines a large selection of rates for all the hockey matches. But our forecasters will not be sprayed for all the matches, we will concentrate our efforts on the opposition of the command VIK Vasteras U20 and the command Mora U20, since this match is seen by us as the most interesting and unpredictable match of the hockey tour. Both clubs can boast of an excellent past season, when they managed to take a worthy place in the regular season’s standings, and then play in the playoffs no less dignifiedly. Of course, with the advent of the new season, new goals are facing the clubs, so now hockey players and team managers need, first of all, to concentrate on the new championship, so that this season show results no worse, and even better than last season. To prepare for the clubs used off-season, now there is no time for swinging, you need to immediately take the bull by the horns, and demonstrate cool hockey from the first matches. We are confident that the rate of confrontation between the command VIK Vasteras U20 and the command Mora U20 will be very high, since the hockey players will try to embarrass each other with a flurry of shots from all positions. Therefore, we recommend not to miss this match.

In the last season, the series of matches of the VIK Vasteras U20 command and the Mora U20 command was remembered by the fans for their drama. In each match hockey players of both teams laid out in full, which ensured the intrigue and spectacle of the overall confrontation. Naturally, with the advent of the new season, everyone is waiting for the repetition of this confrontation, the teams are waiting for him, as they have something to show each other, and there is much to strive for. Both clubs spent the offseason on how to adapt the newcomers to the tactical actions and schemes of new clubs as much as possible, except that the managers tried to play new bundles. In general, serious work has been done, the results of which can be observed by watching the matches of teams in the current season. The tasks to fight for the prestigious places of the championship have not been canceled, and for this the clubs have everything they need. Our forecasters carefully studied the history of the confrontations of these teams, we also reviewed preseason matches, which allowed us to pay attention to a number of interesting details. The command VIK Vasteras U20 and the command Mora U20 are clubs that are accustomed to acting as the first numbers, so it will be interesting to observe their opposition in this match, as one opponent will have to defend and play counter-attacks. In general, there is no doubt that the match will be interesting, and make it profitable will help the forecasts of our experts, which can be found below.

The opinions of our forecasters and bookmakers do not always coincide. But in determining the favorite of the confrontation of the command VIK Vasteras U20 and the command Mora U20, they coincided completely. The command VIK Vasteras U20 is simply superior to its rivals. The club performed an amazing job of attracting new hockey players, which allowed the team to join their ranks with several talented sportsmen who will definitely strengthen the club’s game. On the native ice the team is not just great, the club destroys its rivals for three periods, rarely allowing them to attack. The team always tries to please the fans with a large number of abandoned pucks. The command Mora U20 arrived at this match is not in the best mood, because literally before the match, some personnel losses were incurred. And the statistics of confrontations with the hockey team VIK Vasteras U20 in their arena is also not in favor of the guests. Therefore, our forecasters believe that today VIK Vasteras U20 can not only win, but will do it confidently. So, you can still bet on the home team’s arena in this match. We also liked the bet on the individual team total VIK Vasteras U20 for more in this match. Taking into account the constant readiness to attack and make hockey team throws VIK Vasteras U20, as well as problems with the composition of the command Mora U20, this rate is completely justified. The total team total may not break, but the owners of the arena must throw their two or three goals.

Today is a special day, as in the evening there will be an interesting hockey match, which will be attended by hockey players VIK Vasteras U20 and commands Mora U20. Above, our forecasters have repeatedly dwelled on the merits and demerits of one and the other team. We talked about all the personnel changes that took place in the hockey clubs during the off-season. We talked about the current form, the tasks of the teams, and also touched upon the topic of personal meetings of these teams. In addition, we offered bettorov a variety of predictions for the match command VIK Vasteras U20 and the command Mora U20. The only thing left to add is that now hockey players of one and the other team will try to show themselves, so that managers notice them and give them more playing time. This means that today there will be mad speeds, lots of fighting and throws on each other’s collars. That is, the fans who will be watching the development of events in the match from the stands and at the TV screens should become witnesses of an excellent opposition, which is not for nothing called a real men’s game.

