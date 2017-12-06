Guabira Club Petrolero de Yacuiba Football tips and predictions

Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

The closest match, the rivals in which will command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba will be interesting to all football fans. Both clubs in the current season show stable results, which allows them to be on top of the standings. Now the situation in the championship is quite tense, as many teams have excellent chances to improve their tournament position, and the teams themselves are in the tournament table very tightly, literally every round there is a change of teams fighting for high places in the standings. All this does not allow the teams to relax, demanding from the players maximum concentration on every match. This is also said by the team managers, according to which their players play only to win in every match. Between the command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba have conducted a sufficient number of matches, the teams are very familiar with the tactics of playing their rivals, so to surprise your opponent, each club will have to make a lot of efforts. Our experts believe that today’s match will be special for the teams, as the victory will allow one of the clubs to improve their positions in the standings, while the other team will have to catch up in the remaining matches. In any case, regardless of the result, which will be fixed on the scoreboard at the end of the match between the players of the command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba, the experts of our site are waiting for an interesting confrontation here, with equal chances for success for both rivals. Interest in the match can be warmed by rates, taking advantage of the forecasts that our experts prepared.

According to experts of our resource, the opposition of the command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba should turn out to be exciting and interesting. Both clubs in the current season showed that they are able to act aggressively, they know how to play the first number and achieve victories in matches with heavy rivals. Now the teams need to demonstrate the character, because from the match to the match the fight in the standings only gets aggravated, therefore, to keep their positions in the standings, both teams need to score points. And this can only be done thanks to a quality game in the attack and a reliable game on the defensive. Both clubs boast a large number of players who know how to be useful to the team at a certain stage of playing time. According to the managers, all the leading players will leave the field today from the first minutes of the game. This means that both clubs are aimed at the result in this match, and it can be achieved only by active actions at the opponent’s penalty area. The statistics of the personal meetings and the statistics of the matches of the current season show that in the match of the command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba it is worth waiting for a large number of goals scored. Both clubs are now clearly on the move, as in recent matches they have scored a lot in the gate of their rivals. And in the matches among themselves these clubs demonstrate good results. Experts of our resource are waiting for active actions from players of both teams, which means that the match should turn out to be interesting and unpredictable. Thanks to our forecasts, viewing this confrontation can be made even more interesting and rich, do not miss the chance to make a profit.

In Bookmaker offices see the favorite of the opposition of the command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba of the home team. After careful analysis of this football match, experts of our resource believe that bookmakers have correctly quoted this match, as the players of Guabira are now in great shape, which is confirmed by their results in recent matches. In addition, the Guabira command has excellent home match statistics. On the home field, the hosts are scored in every match and always try to act as the first number. Their opponents are now experiencing some problems with the composition, so they are forced to use the reserve players. Also, the Club Petrolero de Yacuiba command does not have the best stats for appearances in guest matches. Based on this, our experts recommend placing bets on winning the command Guabira in this confrontation. Since both clubs play an attacking style, we believe that today both teams will be able to score in this match. And given the fact that the command Guabira is accustomed to playing attacking football on its field, we recommend placing bets on the total total of more goals scored in this game, and on an individual total for more home team. The total number of cornered teams in this match must also be interrupted, since in their attacks the command Guabira and command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba actively use flanks. But we consider the total total of violations and yellow cards for less, since the command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba in confrontations do not show a rough game, and in general for the season are not adherents of a large number of violations of the rules.

The match will end with a victory Guabira – 1.66, the match will end with a victory Club Petrolero de Yacuiba – 5.2, in the match no one will win – 4.1.

The upcoming match will not be easy for either one or the other team that will take part in it. The command Guabira and the command Club Petrolero de Yacuiba will play each other in the nearest round. For teams this match means a lot. Recall that both clubs are now fighting for getting into the number of teams that are in the first part of the standings. The victory will allow each of the opponents to significantly improve their chances in the standings. It can not be said that in the current season both clubs show poor results. In principle, the teams are trying in every match, and this is confirmed by statistical indicators, both clubs and football players. However, the teams lack stability, and this does not allow them to enter the number of football clubs that are fighting for high places. If you look at the composition of teams, then it can be noted that there are experienced players here who already managed to play in many clubs, including in the well-known teams, and young players who still have to conquer the football Olympus. Most likely, the teams this season will play the optimal composition, so that in the next year seriously count on the prize places of the championship. But the results of this season have not been canceled, which is why we are waiting for the team Guabira and the Club Petrolero de Yacuiba command of the spectacular game from the match, because both clubs will only play to win.

