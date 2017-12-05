Free betting prediction with detailed previews and analysis:

Football predictions – Jeddah Club vs Al-Shoalah – Saudi Arabia 06.12.17

The players of Jeddah Club and Al-Shoalah, who will meet each other in the match of the nearest tour, still have a long way to go in the championship. However, even now it can be said that both clubs will fight in this championship for places in the first part of the standings. Team managers said that they managed to conduct an excellent transfer company, thanks to which good players were invited to the team, which, undoubtedly, can be considered an increase. In general, the command Jeddah Club and the command Al-Shoalah were never considered by experts as contenders for the struggle for high places in the championship. However, the start and results of the teams in the current season forced the experts to reconsider their views. Now both clubs show stable results, and if this goes on, the teams can easily get into the fight for high places. For this, both clubs need to demonstrate stability, and this, in the first place, concerns matches, the rivals of the teams in which will be the nearest competitors in the standings. That is why in this confrontation it is important for both clubs to win. In principle, analyzing the statistics, our experts came to the conclusion that the chances of winning teams in this match are almost equal. The clubs have their own leaders who are not afraid to make decisions at critical moments of the game and take the initiative into their own hands. The match promises to be tense and entertaining, as at stake are improving the tournament positions and the opportunity to compete for high places in the championship, so that none of the rivals is going to give such opportunities without a fight.

If we consider the results of the command Jeddah Club and the command Al-Shoalah in the current championship, then it can be noted that both clubs focus on home matches in which they try to win. At the same time, they play indoor football in away games, which also contributes to gaining points and strengthening their positions in the championship. However, today the match for both teams will be difficult, as both clubs pay enough attention to protecting their own goal. But at the same time the hosts of the field will have to open and go forward, as they, as the home team, will be forced to play the first number and create moments. According to the team manager Jeddah Club, he plans to use all leading players in this match, except for injured and disqualified players. The guest manager noted that he was not going to change tactical settings for today’s match, since in previous matches of the championship this tactic brought his club the result. Bookmakers believe that the most likely outcome of this confrontation will be a draw, as both clubs are unlikely to force events, and no one will arrange rivals, as they will allow them to maintain current positions in the championship. In principle, if we consider the face-to-face meetings of these football teams, they often disperse the world. However, in addition to the forecasts for the outcome of this match, the experts of our resource tried to give forecasts for statistics, but here we managed to find some interesting rates, which you can learn more about below. In general, the match is expected to be very interesting, since well-known football players will play on the football field, whose actions are worth watching.

On his field, the Jeddah Club command demonstrates fine football. The team has simply amazing statistics, which shows that the club simply does not leave a chance for its rivals. Bookmakers see the home team as the clear favorite of the nearest confrontation, in which the opponents of the team will be the team’s players Al-Shoalah. Our experts fully agree with the quotes of bookmakers for this match. Taking into account that the guests will not enter the optimal team, due to injuries and disqualifications in some positions, [reserve] players will play reserve Al-Shoalah, we believe that the command Jeddah Club will get a confident victory in this match without any problems. Based on this, and also taking into account the statistics of the oppositions of the command Jeddah Club and the command Al-Shoalah, our experts believe that the players of the Jeddah Club team will not only be able to win this match, but they will be able to break the odds announced by the bookmakers. The total total of the goals scored in the match and the individual total of the goals scored by the home team, we recommend playing more. The command Jeddah Club in native walls always acts as the first number, controls the course of the game and creates a huge number of dangerous moments. In this case, even scoring a quick ball, the players of Jeddah Club do not sit down, but continue to attack. The individual total of the corner commands Jeddah Club should also be considered for more, since a large number of attacks in the performance of the home team will lead to a large number of standards. But yellow cards and violations should be considered from the guests, although here bookmakers put out the correct totals, so these events are best left without bets.

The match will end in a draw – 3.4, win the game Jeddah Club – 2.5, win the game Al-Shoalah – 2.42.

Football fans should definitely watch the match, the rivals in which will be the command Jeddah Club and the command Al-Shoalah. Both clubs in the current season show excellent attacking football, scoring a lot of goals, which, undoubtedly, brings joy to the fans of the teams. In the nearest round these teams will confront each other, therefore experts of our resource tried to find interesting bets on this match so that football fans could not just enjoy the matches, but also make profit by making bets in bookmakers. Now in the standings of the championship, where Jeddah Club and command Al-Shoalah perform, there is a tense struggle. In the standings clubs are distributed one after another very tightly, and chances to complete the season in the first part of the standings are almost every team. According to the results of each round, there are changes in the standings. The command Jeddah Club and the command Al-Shoalah have excellent chances that they will strengthen their positions in the standings, taking a worthy place. To do this, you must win in this match. Team managers said that both clubs are here only to win. Based on this, we believe that the fans are waiting for a rich match.

